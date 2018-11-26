Ram temple in Ayodhya is BJP’s agenda: LJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)-led by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday made it clear that the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is not on the party’s agenda.

After similar statements by the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JD-U), which is part of the BJP-led NDA, the LJP too, categorically said the construction of the temple is the “BJP’s agenda, not of the LJP’s”.

LJP MP Chirag Paswan, son of Ram Vilas Paswan, said here that all should wait for the Supreme Court verdict on the construction of the temple.

JD-U has repeatedly made it clear that the party was not with the BJP on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the construction of the grand Ram temple was not on the party’s agenda and it would accept the apex court verdict on the Ayodhya title suit for which hearing would commence in January 2019.

The reactions poured in after thousands of Hindu activists and leaders gathered for a ‘Dharma Sabha’ called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Sunday to spell out a strategy for construction of the grand Ram temple and expedite the process by putting pressure on the ruling dispensation.