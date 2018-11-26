ongress preached “patriotism” in 2008, now asks for proof of surgical strikes: Modi

Invoking the 2008 terror attacks on Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday criticised the Congress for teaching “patriotism” to opposition parties then, and now asking the NDA government to provide proof for the 2016 surgical strikes.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said India will never forget the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and their perpetrators and was “waiting for the appropriate time” as law would take its course.

“Today is November 26…when there was a Madam rule in Delhi through remote control, when there was Congress government in Maharashtra. There were Congress governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra and 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai… terrorists killed people and security forces of our country.

“It is 10 years of that attack. I can still remember when the terror attacks happened in Mumbai, election campaign was going on in Rajasthan.”

Modi said that the Congress leaders then used to accuse the leaders of other parties of doing politics when they condemned the attacks.

“What they (Congress leaders) said then, I still remember. They said it is a war, Pakistan has attacked India. And these people are doing politics. At this time one need to strengthen the hands of the Centre and there should be no politics on the terror attacks. They used to preach this,” he said.

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of attempting to use the 26/11 Mumbai attack to win elections in Rajasthan and attacked the party for questioning the 2016 surgical strike carried out by the Indian Armed forces across the border.

“I want to ask them and Congress that 10-years ago such a big terror attack happened, whole world was shocked and Congress was playing a trick to win the elections from that,” he said.

“The same Congress at that time used to preach patriotism. And when our country’s forces did surgical strike in Pakistan, when they took revenge, showed their valour and gave a befitting reply to the enemies in their home, in such a crucial time, Congress asked for the evidence and demanded to show the video of the surgical strike,” he said.

“Will the armed forces take cameras in their hand during such operations. At that time they did not remember patriotism,” he said.

Modi also said that during his four years of rule, terror attacks have been restricted to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Remember those times when terror attacks took place across the country. We have fought against terrorism in such a way that they are unable to move out of Kashmir as they see their death,” he said.

He also issued a veiled warning to India’s detractors.

“India will never forget 26/11 attack nor forget the perpetrators. We are waiting for the appropriate time….” he said with a pause without elaborating as the crowd cheered him.

“Law will take its course. I want to assure the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister said terrorism and Maoism was the biggest enemy of development.

“In forests, the Maoists give guns in the hands of the children when it is the age of holding pens. Maoists are killing innocent people. In Chhattisgarh, several security personnel were killed. A brave man of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur was also killed there.

“Those Maoists killed the brave in Chhattisgarh, Congress leaders are distributing certificates of revolutionary to the Maoists. These ‘naamdar’ and ‘kaamdar’ are describing them as revolutionary,” he said.

“Should those who kill innocents be called revolutionary?” he asked the crowd.

“We have given a befitting reply to Maoists and terrorism. There is no place for violence in democracy,” he said.

Modi said Dr B.R. Ambedkar gave the slogan of equality but the Congress leaders are asking about my caste and talking about my father.

“The Congress believes in casteism. The Congress leaders in their speeches don’t discuss development, corruption, power, education and water supply. But they talk about my caste, they ask who my father was. Does it look good for ‘naamdaar’ (dynast)?” he questioned.

He slammed the Gandhi family for neglecting the development of the country and said, “The four generations of a family ruled for six decades. But despite that only 40 per cent of rural areas had toilets.”

In the last four years, over 95 per cent such areas had toilets, he said.

He further said that he never took holiday or went somewhere for leisure or was missing for a week. “I give an account of each and every decision I take and the work that I do,” he said.

The elections for the 200-seat Assembly in Rajasthan are scheduled for December 7. Counting of votes will take place on December 11.