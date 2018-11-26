Netherlands win FIH Women’s Hockey Champions Trophy

The Netherlands outclassed Australia 5-1 to win its seventh Women’s Hockey Champions Trophy at the Wujin Hockey Stadium here.

With the win on Sunday, the reigning world champion has kept its record intact during the tournament and extended its winning streak to 43 matches, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We are always challenging ourselves to be the best we can be. We focus on our performance, not that of our opposition,” head coach Alyson Annan told the official website of the International Hockey Federation.

Apart from the team trophy, the Dutch players also reaped three individual awards of the tournament. Eva de Goede was crowned Best Player, Marijn Veen as Best Scorer and 22-year-old Marijn Veen as Rising Player.

The Best Goalkeeper award went to China’s Ye Jiao, who had excellent performance in the tournament although China lost 6-0 to Argentina to finish fourth.

The tournament featured only six teams, including world’s top four of the Netherlands, Britain, Australia, Argentina as well as Asian Games champion Japan and host China.

Australia finished second, followed by Argentina, China, Britain and Japan.