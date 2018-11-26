Jet flyer deplaned, arrested over terror threat

A passenger on board a Jet Airways Kolkata-Mumbai flight was arrested on Monday here after a fellow passenger heard him using words like “terrorist” and “destroy” over telephone, police said.

Yogvedanta Poddar, was forced to deboard and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after a co-passenger overheard his telephonic conversation and complained to the cabin crew, said a Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport official.

Poddar, a resident of Kolkata, was arrested and handed over to the police.

Poddar’s father claimed that his son was playing a prank on his friends by sending those messages. The flight took off for Mumbai following the incident.