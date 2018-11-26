Halep remains on top of world tennis rankings

Romania’s Simona Halep continues to lead the Women’s Tennis Association’s rankings released this Monday with 6,921 points, followed by Germany’s Angelique Kerber.

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark retained the third sport in this week’s unchanged top 10, ahead of Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina and Japan’s Naomi Osaka, reports Efe news.

Further down the rankings, Spaniards Garbiñe Muguruza and Carla Suarez Navarro kept their 18th and 23rd spots, respectively.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 6,921 points

2. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,875

3. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 5,586

4. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,350

5. Naomi Osaka (Japan) 5,115

6. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,023

7. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,630

8. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,465

9. Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 4,335

10. Daria Kasatkina (Russia) 3,415.