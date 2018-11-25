3rd T20I: India beat Australia by 6 wickets, level series 1-1

Skipper Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 61-run match-winning knock helped India draw the three-match rubber 1-1 as the visitors hammered Australia by six wickets in the third and final Twenty20 International at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here on Sunday.

Kohli’s knock, which came off just 41 deliveries, was laced with four boundaries and a couple of sixes. Apart from the Indian skipper, opener Shikhar Dhawan also smashed a fantastic 22-ball 41, which contained six boundaries and two hits into the stands.

Chasing a 165-run target, India crossed the line in 19.4 overs to level the series as the second T20I was washed out due to rain.