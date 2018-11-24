Back to index2018-11-24 A | A- | A+

UP unveils details of statue of Lord Ram to be installed at Ayodhya

(23:24)

Lucknow, Nov 24 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government late on Saturday night unveiled the picture of the grand statue of Lord Ram that it proposes to install in Ayodhya.

According to an official spokesman, the statue of the Hindu god would be 151 metre high and would be put on a 50 metre high pedestal, the official said.

There would be a head cover (chhatra) for the grand statue that will be another 20 metre, taking the total height of the statue to be 221 metres, additional chief secretary (information) Avaneesh Kumar Awasthi said.

He told IANS that the statue would be in bronze.

Sometime back, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that the state government would install the statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, a place he was born.

At a high-level meeting tonight, the Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that the statue was installed “in the best possible manner.”

The state government also plans to construct a guest house, a ground, Ram Kuti, the Gurukul Saryu riverfront and beautify the ghats.