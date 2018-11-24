Caste a curse on society: Venkaiah Naidu

Describing caste as a curse on society, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for putting an end to social and gender discrimination in the country.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony of Dr Nagendra Singh International Peace Award here, Naidu said that he was pained to hear some adverse comments on caste made by people in public life and added that there was no sanction to caste in religious texts.

“Caste is a curse on society,” he said.

He also cautioned the people against the dangers of politics and caste coming together.

He said that people should elect public representatives who have character, calibre, capacity and good conduct. “But unfortunately four other Cs – caste, cash, criminality and community – are getting preference at times,” he said.

Emphasising on world peace, the Vice President said that we should work towards creating a more just and responsive world order, one that is based on multilateralism.

He also stressed that a climate of mutual respect should be fostered and conflicts resolved through dialogue.