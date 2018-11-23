Salman goes cycling with Kiren Rijiju in Arunachal Pradesh

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan went cycling with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju in Arunachal Pradesh to promote an adventure festival here.

Rijiju on Friday posted a string of photographs and captioned it: “Hearty congratulations to the winners of Dalmia MTB Arunachal Hornbill’s Flight 2018 Cycling Race. Hats off to the para-cyclists, women cyclists and the local participants who competed with some of the top cyclists of the world.”

Salman was attending the concluding ceremony of Dalmia MTB Arunachal Hornbill’s Flight 2018 and the beginning of Adventure at Mechuka in Arunchal’s West Siang District.

The “Dabangg” star donated Rs 22 lakh for the event.

The 52-year-old star on Thursday promised to shoot for his upcoming film in the scenic state.

Mechuka is about 29 km from India-China border and around 500 km from Arunachal’s capital Itanagar.