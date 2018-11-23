Modi government ignored plight of youth, farmers: Rahul

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is visiting the poll-bound state of Madhya Pradesh, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the plight of youth and farmers in the country.

Addressing a rally on Friday in Ganj Basoda, Gandhi said Modi has failed to fulfil his promise of giving jobs to two crore youths and ensuring remunerative prices to farmers for their produce.

Citing official data, Gandhi said that in India only 450 youths get jobs every day while in China, 50,000 people get employed every 24 hours.

He said the government is working for industrialists only and does not care about the youth or the farmers. He claimed that the government waived off loans amounting to Rs 3 lakh crore of 15 industrialists but did not give any such relief to the farmers.