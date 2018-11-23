I never had personal issues with Alonso, says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, the current Formula One (F1) World Champion, has said that he never had personal issues with Spain’s Fernando Alonso back in 2007 when they were McLaren teammates.

In 2007, Alonso allegedly blocked Hamilton in the pits to prevent him from taking pole position in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I do not feel like I ever had a personal issue with Fernando,” Hamilton said on Thursday night.

“I think it was more how the team was run, or the situation we were put in, and how that was managed,” the 33-year-old Mercedes driver said in a joint press conference, reports Efe news.

“I do not think we ever necessarily had an issue between us, except we were trying to beat each other and murder each other’s laps on the track,” the five-time world champion added.

Alonso, a two-time world champion, is set to quit Formula One after Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Regarding Polish racing driver Robert Kubica’s F1 comeback, Hamilton said he hoped “he works on his strength,” adding “it is exciting for the sport to see him back in action.”