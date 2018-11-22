Prove allegation or apologise: Omar to Ram Madhav

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday rejected BJP leader Ram Madhav’s charge that the coming together of his National Conference, PDP and Congress to form a government was at the behest of Pakistan and challenged him to show proof or apologise.

“I dare you @rammadhavbjpji to prove your allegation. You have RAW, NIA and IB at your command (CBI too is your parrot), so have the guts to place evidence in the public domain.

“Either prove this or be man enough to apologise. Don’t practice shoot and scoot politics,” Abdullah tweeted on Thursday.

Ram Madhav responded: “Just take it in your stride @OmarAbdullah — not questioning your patriotism at all. But the sudden love between NC and PDP and the hurry to form government leads to many suspicions and political comments. Not (intended) to offend you.”

The NC leader retorted: “No, misplaced attempts at humour won’t work. You have claimed my party has been acting at the behest of Pakistan. I dare you to prove it!

“Place the evidence of your allegation of NC boycott of ULB polls at Pakistan’s behest in public domain. It’s an open challenge to you and your government.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary’s allegations came in an interview on Wednesday hours ahead of Governor Satya Pal Malik’s move ordering the state Assembly dissolved with “immediate effect”.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted on Wenesday evening that she was trying to send a fax across to Malik staking claim to form government in the state along with the other two parties.

A statement issued to the media from Malik’s office about disolving the House, just after that, said: “The Governor came to this conclusion based on the material available to him from multiple sources, including about horse trading.”