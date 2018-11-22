Poker is my guilty pleasure: Rannvijay Singh

Actor-host Rannvijay Singh has revealed that poker is his guilty pleasure and he is proud of it as the game has “taught him a lot of patience and reading game.”

He has also been selected as the Chief Guest of the IPC Awards ceremony, where poker aficionados will be honoured.

Excited to honour the players, Rannvijay said in a statement: “I have always believed in supporting excellence, in any and every part of life. This time I have got an opportunity to honour excellence in the Poker industry and I am equally excited as much as the fans or the people are.

“I am proud to say poker is my guilty pleasure, it has taught me so much about patience and reading people. I hope the players I will meet at the awards can teach me a trick or two…”

Apart from Rannvijay, actress-singer Shibani Dandekar will mark her presence at the gala as a host.

Talking about the awards ceremony and poker game, Shibani said: “I have hosted and attended a lot of awards and events but this is my first-ever poker awards night, I am very excited to be a part of the IPC Awards.

“I have played a lot of poker with family and friends in friendly games and now I enjoy playing online whenever I can. I hope to meet these poker pros and pick up a few tips on how to ace the game.”

Singer Juggy D will also perform at the event.

The second edition of the IPC Awards will take place on December 1 here.