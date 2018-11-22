Name minister interfering with CBI probe: Tejashwi

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday demanded the name of the Union Minister who interfered in the CBI probe in the fodder scam case that landed his father and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad in jail.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader alleged that the minister was keen on meeting the Central Bureau of Investigation chief and was also directing top officials in the matter.

Speaking to reporters here, the former Deputy Chief Minister asked the Centre and the CBI to reveal the name of the person who “used to ask to bring confidential files related to the case to his residence and was taking interest in chargesheets and arrests”.