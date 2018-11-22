I am a soft target but that doesn’t make me soft: Amruta Fadnavis

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis, has admitted that being the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister makes her a soft target amongst people.

Amruta was interacting with media when she inaugurated Art Wellness Centre of VLCC on Wednesday, here.

Few days back, a controversy erupted after a video of Amruta clicking selfie while sitting on the edge of the cruise ship went viral. She was attending the inauguration of domestic cruise liner Angriya here on October 20.

The video showed security personnel trying to persuade her to return to a safer spot and she was trolled on social media by people for her irresponsible behavior.

When asked whether she is a soft target and she gets trolled on and off by people because she is wife of Maharashtra’s chief minister, she said: “I agree that I am a soft target but that doesn’t make me soft.”

She said she was willing to take constructive criticism. “If there is constructive criticism towards me then I will definitely think about it and try to improve myself but if the criticism is destructive then I will not take it. I will go as per my mind,” she added.

Amruta has sung for many commercial and social Movies. She made her debut as a Playback Singer in Prakash Jha’s “Jai Gangaajal” with the song titled “Sab dhan mati”. She also sang a song in a biopic “Sangharsh Yatra” based on the Life of Late BJP leader Gopinath Munde.

Amruta’s first music video “Phir Se” featuring Amitabh Bachchan was released by T-Series. Her Mumbai River Anthem to save the four rivers of Mumbai was well received by the People and got huge response

When asked if she has sung any new songs, she said: “As of now, I am not singing songs but I would like to sing patriotic songs or songs which will have social message in future.”