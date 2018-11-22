Haze, ‘poor’ air envelope Delhi

Although air quality in the national capital improved to poor on Thursday, it was a hazy morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 11.4 degrees Celsius, season’s average.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in Delhi improved to “poor” as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 a.m. was 284 with prominent pollutants being PM 2.5 and PM 10.

With the AQI ‘very poor’ on Wednesday, the Met had said that Delhi air was “not supportive” for walking or jogging.

The average presence of these major pollutants in the Delhi-NCR belt is 134 and 276 microgrammes per cubic meter.

“The sky will remain partly cloudy, though no rain is forecast. There was mist in the morning along with haze and smog,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, season’s average while the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 82 per cent.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature settled at 28.2 degrees, two notches above season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.4 degree Celsius, at par with the season’s average.