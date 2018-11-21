Ram temple to be built in conducive environment: Rajnath Singh

Holding that the Ayodhya temple issue is sub judice, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said if it is built then it should be done in a “conducive environment”.

“You people should wait for the court order on the Ayodhya Ram temple issue. The matter is sub judice,” he said at a press conference here.

He was asked about the party’s stand on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Pressed further, he replied, “If a Ram temple is built everyone would feel happy. And we think that the Ram temple should be built in a conducive environment. And if it happens then everyone would be happy.”

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader attacked the Congress and said that they were raking up the issue of Rafale fighter jet deal with France as they have failed to find any scam by the Modi government.

“When they failed …they brought Ra-fail (Rafale). But Rafale is also…fail,” he said.

Citing the statements of French President Emmanuel Macron, former French President Francois Hollande and Dassualt Avaiation CEO Eric Trappier, he said, “All of them have clarified it. And I don’t find any truth in these allegations.”

On the offset contract worth Rs 30,000 crore in India, he said, “Rs 30,000 crore is to be given to many offset partners in India. There are many players. How a single company would get the Rs 30,000 crore contract.”

He also stressed that his party would form the fourth consecutive government in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“People have accepted that the BJP can govern the country better than Congress. I have spoken about comparability and none of the parties are better and I am not claiming that we are perfect,” he said.

Hitting out at the Congress for not declaring the Chief Ministerial candidate before the elections, he said, “The organisation of BJP is committed. And this is the reason why we announce our leaders as the Chief Ministerial or Prime Ministerial candidate. But it is not seen in Congress.

“They have taken out the baraat (marriage procession) but there is no dulha (bride groom). There is no general. From any corner of the state any of their leader is aspiring to be a Chief Minister.”

Taking a jibe at the Congress for not declaring their Chief Ministerial candidate in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, he said, “You people must have seen TV serial Kaun Banega Crorepati. And on same pattern they (Congress) are going. This is also visible in Chhattisgarh.

“Meanwhile, the BJP on the pitch of development and good governance will again form governments in Chhattisgarh and MP for the fourth term. In Rajasthan also we will win,” he said.

Asked about the tussle within the top brass of the Central Bureau of Investigation, the senior BJP leader refused to comment saying that the matter was sub judice.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his works in the last four and half years, the BJP leader said, “In the last 4 years PM Modi has made the country the fastest growing economy in the world. India has moved to sixth place from ninth place.”

Criticising the Congress for neglecting development in 55 years of their rule in the country, he said, “Congress had created crisis of credibility. The manifesto they released I shall ask the people to compare it with their earlier manifestos. They have not fulfilled any of their promises.”

“They ruled for over 55 years in the country. I think India has no dearth of human resource, skill and resources. But despite all these during their rule India was unable to get into the developed countries’ list,” he added.