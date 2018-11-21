Gulzar, Pankaj Udhas join hands to offer timeless melodies

Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas has collaborated with veteran lyricist-poet Gulzar to launch a new album, which will consist of six romantic ghazals.

The album will be the first collaboration between Udhas and Gulzar. It promises to mesmerise the listeners with its poetry, romance and contemporary sounds.

Through the album, Udhas wants to win the hearts of the younger generation.

“An immersive art form, ghazals have the ability to transport listeners to a magical world. Over the past few years, I have seen a tremendous appreciation for ghazals and meaningful music amongst the younger generation.

“Gulzar Saheb and my new album contains songs that are sure to win the hearts of the young and old alike,” he said in a statement.

Talking about the legend Gulzar, Udhas added: ” I have admired Gulzar saheb’s work since he wrote ‘More gora rang’ in the film ‘Bandini’. I am glad to collaborate with Gulzar Saheb to offer the listeners a completely fresh take on love and ghazals.”

The album, which is yet to be titled, will be launched on Hungama Music in December.