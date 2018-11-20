Will back ordinance on Ram temple: Muslim litigant in Ayodhya dispute

Amid growing chorus to build Ram temple at Ayodhya by bypassing the Supreme Court and bringing in an ordinance, a Muslim litigant in the matter, Iqbal Ansari, on Tuesday said he had no problem if this was done.

Talking to local media in Ayodhya, Ansari said if the Union government brought an ordinance for a Ram temple, he would not oppose it.

“If the country would be happy in doing so, I am for it,” he said. “Agar isse mulk mein aman our khushhaali aayegi to main iske liye tayyar noon” (if this brings peace and prosperity in the country, so be it, am ready), he said.

He also pointed out that he was doing so as he was a law-abiding citizen of the country. “We want good of this country and if ordinance route is the way, I support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” Ansari said.

He, however, voiced his concern over the gathering of activists belonging to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Shiv Sena and other organisations in the temple town ahead of the November 25 ‘dharma Sabha.’ He said he had apprised the district administration of his viewpoint.

Sometime back, Ansari had aired his apprehensions at the congregation and said the build-up was like what it was prior to the demolition of Babri mosque in 1992. He had also threatened to migrate from Ayodhya due to “fear and feeling of insecurity”.

Uttar Pradesh DGP, OP Singh had however allayed his fears and said police would protect all citizens of the state. Security cover has since been given to the litigant.