Hyderabad to host gaming and digital media expo

IndiaJoy, billed as Asia’s biggest gaming-cum-digital media and entertainment content expo, is set to make its debut here next month.

The five-day event beginning on December 2 is supported by the Government of Telangana and facilitated by Telangana VFX, Animation & Gaming Association (TVAGA). It is divided into B2B area for businesses, and B2C for audiences and gaming, animation and film enthusiasts.

IndiaJoy, planned on the lines of ChinaJoy, will feature over 15 events and attract 25,000 delegates, 300 exhibitors and 500 speakers from 50 countries.

Rajeev Chilaka, President, TVAGA and CEO, GreenGold Animation told reporters on Tuesday that IndiaJoy will bring together various events like India Game Developers Conference, Unite India(Unity), Indywood (Film & VFX), Indian Games Expo (IGX), ASIFA CG Meetup, Animation Express, Playmax eSports, Google Developers Day and Association of Designers of India (ADI).

Sridhar Muppidi, Vice President, TVAGA and CEO, PurpleTalk said that the event will kick off with ASIFA CG Meetup on December 2. This will be followed by a series of daylong events like Google Day, Indie Game Developers Day and Animation Express Investor Connect.

Every day, the evening will culminate with Hyderabad Music Festival.