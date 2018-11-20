For me aggression is passion to win, says Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is known for his aggressive approach on the field, on Tuesday said aggression for him is passion to win the game for his country.

Kohli said to many people aggression means something else but for him it is the passion to win at any cost.

“Aggression for me is the passion to win and winning on every ball for the team. I think people have different meaning of aggression but for me it is to win the match at any cost and giving 120% for the team on each and every delivery,” Kohli told reporters on Tuesday, ahead of the opening T20I, starting on Wednesday.

“It could be on the field or if I’m sitting outside and applauding someone or batting or running, it could be anything. That, for me, is aggression.

“Aggression depends on how the situation is on field. If the opposition is aggressive towards you then you counter it,” he added.

Kohli also commented on the situation where Cricket Australia turned down the appeal of reducing the bans of Steve Smith and David Warner.

“I honestly don’t know exactly what happened before those decisions were taken. Obviously everyone saw what happened but unless I know the details it is not my place to comment on,” Kohli said.

“The decision is made by someone and that is going on in the sidelines. Honestly not my place to give an opinion on,” he added.

When asked to comment on the atmosphere the Indian skipper is expecting, Kohli said: “You can never underestimate any side. We haven’t played Australia after everything that has happened so I cannot really say what the atmosphere is going to be on the ground like.”

Explaining the importance of pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah in this tour, Kohli praised the duo saying the two are doing a good job and he is expecting to do the same here also.

“Any captain would love to have them both in their attack and I have been lucky to have them both bowling so well for the team, giving those breakthroughs and in the difficult situations of death overs executing what we want them to,” Kohli said.

“They are thinking bowlers, understand the situation and get a gut feel of what the batsmen are looking to do before bowling. And the ability to predict what is going to happen on each ball is what keeps them ahead of the batsmen most of the times,” he added.