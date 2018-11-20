Delhi’s air quality continues to remain ‘very poor’

Air quality in Delhi and adjoining areas continued to be ‘very poor’ on Tuesday and is expected to remain so over the next few days due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Official reports claim there has been a “decline” in stubble burning in neighbouring states and that Delhi is suffering from local pollutants due to “high humidity” and “unfavourable wind speed”.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi on Tuesday was 373, considered ‘very poor’, while on Monday it was 330.

“Air quality is ‘very poor’ and is expected to remain within the same category for the next 2-3 days. At present, winds are unfavourable for pollutant dispersion but it may increase slightly. Stubble burning has a marginal impact now,” said a forecast by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The average presence of the major pollutant PM2.5 was 219 microgrammes per cubic meter in Delhi.

SAFAR said that high humidity is unfavourable for dispersion of the pollutant.

Across NCR, Gurugram with an AQI of 302 also fell into the ‘very poor’ category. The AQI was 396 in Ghaziabad, 377 in Greater Noida, 386 in Noida and 380 in Faridabad.