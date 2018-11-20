43 killed in Kabul suicide attack

More than 43 people were killed and 83 others wounded on Tuesday when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a large wedding hall in Kabul city centre targeting an event marking the Prophet Mohammad’s birthday, officials said.

Ministry of Interior spokesperson Najib Danish said over 50 people were killed and wounded in the attack.

“A suicide attacker detonated his vest inside the Oranoos wedding hall in Kabul. The attacker targeted Milad-un-nabi gathering,” Ariana news reported.

An hour after the explosions ambulances were heard rushing to-and-from the scene of the explosion to hospitals in the city center.

The presidential palace immediately condemned the bombing and said it was a criminal act.

“President Ghani strongly condemns this criminal and un-Islamic act and said that the terrorist attack on Milad-un-Nabi ceremony which conveys the message of peace and blessing is an enmity with the Islamic principles and way of life of the Prophet (peace be upon him),” the presidential palace (ARG) said in a statement.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has also deplored the attack.

UNAMA says it is outraged by Kabul bombing when communities across Afghanistan are marking a day of special religious significance.

Neighbouring Pakistan also condemned the attack saying the “perpetrators are condemnable for this heinous attack by all religious and human standards. We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal said.

Conmdemning the attack, the Indian embassy in Kabul said in a tweet that the “perpetrators of these attacks and their supporters must be held accountable by the international community”.

US ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass also condemned the attack on the religious gathering in Kabul

“Sickened and deeply saddened by tonight’s terror attack as the Ulema Council marked the Prophet’s Birthday. I extend our condolences to the families and followers of those killed and wounded,” Bass tweeted.