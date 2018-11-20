3 killed in Maharashtra army depot blast

At least three persons were killed and around 12 others injured in a blast at the Wardha ammunition depot of the army here in Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said.

The explosion occurred at the Pulgaon Central Ammunition Depot around 7 a.m. when some discarded ammunition were being unloaded for destruction at the demolition ground here.

The victims are believed to be labourers and ammunition depot employees. Further details were awaited.

Top police, army and civil officials have rushed to the site to investigate the matter.