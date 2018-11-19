Want to make it count this time around: Rohit Sharma

India’s vice captain Rohit Sharma on Monday said the team played a few close matches in Australia the last time around, but want to make it count on the current tour.

Rohit said it feels good to perform in Australia as it gives a player a lot of confidence.

“The last time we came here there were a few close games. We want to make it count this time around. There is real good feeling in the group across all three formats. The motive of the team is to try and seize all the moments and try and win,” Rohit told reporters after a practice session here.

“When you do well in places like Australia you feel good as a team. Thinking about the World Cup ahead it can only give you confidence winning in places like Australia,” he added.

India are set to play three-match Twenty20 International matches. The first match will kick off on Wednesday.

Rohit also said that the conditions mat support the Australian bowlers but the Indian batters are all set to face any challenge thrown at them

“Australia specially have tall bowlers who extract bounce and use it to their advantage. Indian batsmen generally are not that tall. It`s not that easy for us,” The Mumbai batsman said.

“But all the guys are determined to change things around this time. It will be a challenge but we are ready to accept the challenge,” he added.

Rohit had proved himself in the limited overs format in Australia but the challenge is to perform with the white ball.

Commenting on this, Rohit said, : “I have done well in limited overs, but the challenge obviously is red ball cricket, which right now I am not thinking of, just want to do well in the T20 format and take it from there.”

After the conclusion of the three match T20 series, a four match test series will start with the first mactch being played in Adelaide on December 6.