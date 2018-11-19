Handle Bhutan With Care

Bhutan is the only country that has remained steadfast with India, but New Delhi needs to ensure that it does not play big brother, as it did with Nepal, and lose confidence of Thimphu

By Koushik Moulik

As Beijing continues to woo Bhutan, the tiny Himalayan country nestled between Asian giants India and China, and persuade it to join the BRI project, there is anxiety and concerns in New Delhi. Bhutan is the only country that has remained steadfast with India, but New Delhi needs to ensure that it does not play big brother, as it did with Nepal, and lose Bhutan too.

Bhutan completed its third elections last fortnight where voters elected Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT) led by Lotay Tshering, a urology surgeon, as the next Prime Minister. This is only the third election in the country, after democracy was introduced by former King Jigme Singye Wangchuck in 2008. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first world leader to congratulate Lotay Tshering and pledge India’s continued support to the elected government and people of Bhutan.

India and Bhutan share a unique relationship. Since India’s independence, Bhutan has had close ties with India. The relations go back to British India. In 1910, Bhutan became a protectorate of the British Empire. The nation’s defense and foreign policy was guided by the British. This tradition continued after India’s independence. In 1949 India and Bhutan signed the treaty of friendship, which called for close cooperation in all fields and consultations on defense and foreign relations of Bhutan. New Delhi and Thimphu have so far not had any major hiccup. In 2007, the friendship treaty was modified and softened to give Bhutan more say in its foreign relations. Bhutan is the largest recipient of Indian aid, and its defense and foreign policies are guided by New Delhi. Much of its revenue comes from selling electricity to India.

But last year’s 72-day standoff between the Indian army and the PLA (Peoples Liberation Army) in the disputed Doklam area rattled Bhutan. The standoff was triggered by China’s attempts to build a road in an area which Bhutan claims as its own. Thimphu did not make any public comment even as India claimed that Bhutan had asked New Delhi to ensure that the road was not built. The Indian external affairs ministry did not answer any questions whether a formal request was made in a letter or by word of mouth or a telephone call. Bhutan remained tense until India and China decided to disengage, but concern continues to linger. The fear of a tiny country being drawn into a conflict between the two major Asian powers is very real for people.

New Delhi views China’s attempts as a threat to its strategic interests in the area, which is not far from the narrow strip of land, popularly known as the chicken neck, connecting India’s vulnerable north eastern states to the mainland. During the 1962, India-China border war, PLA troops and tanks had overrun Arunachal and were about to enter Assam, when the Chinese army abruptly called a ceasefire and withdrew.

Many in Bhutan believe that the country now needs to spread its wings, and not be entirely dependent on India. Though no one of willing to go on record, many ordinary citizens feel that Thimphu must balance India’s overwhelming presence with opening up to China and other countries.

China and Bhutan have no diplomatic ties. China has for some years been pushing to open an embassy in Thimphu, but there has been no forward movement. This is alleged to be mainly because of India desire to protect its closest ally in the region from Chinese influence. But this does not mean that China and Bhutan have no interaction. They do. Bhutanese and Chinese officials have had 24 rounds of talks to resolve their border dispute. The last round was held in 2016. The Doklam stand-off in 2017, led to cancellation of the next meeting. Now that India and China have decided to repair ties perhaps another round of border talks between Beijing and Thimphu is in the offing.

China is keen to improve ties with Bhutan and offer big bucks for development. Bhutan and India are the only two South Asian countries that have not signed in for President Xi Jinping’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. New Delhi is against it as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is at the heart of the BRI passes through PoK which India claims as its territory. Bhutan as an ally of India has also opted out.

But China is not giving up. In July this year, China sent vice minister of foreign affairs Kong Xuanyou on a bilateral visit to Thimphu. During his conversation with then Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and other senior leaders, Kong urged Bhutan to join the BRI and transform the country. Kong also called on King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wanchuk. It is unlikely that Bhutan would want to go against India and sign on to the BRI. At least for now. But New Delhi must keep in mind that Bhutan is changing and many people are now asking why Thimphu should not take advantage of China’s proximity and allow some space for China, the second largest economy in the world. This will help reduce Bhutan’s complete reliance on India and balance out its overwhelming presence.

Every country, including India aims to have a fallback option. Depending on one nation alone is dangerous in the current flux in international affairs. The winds of change are blowing into Bhutan. In the past, Bhutan chose to remain isolated. Television was allowed into the country only in 1999. But today there is not just TV, but Facebook and the Internet. In these changing times, it is impossible to keep Bhutan away from the world. As Bhutanese begin to raise these questions, it will be difficult to keep China out of Bhutan indefinitely. Much of the anxiety in Bhutan was triggered by the Doklam standoff.

So far there has been no visible change in Bhutan’s relations with India. No one is quite sure of the new government’s views on the issue. But Delhi needs to tread carefully and not queer relations with one of its staunchest allies in the region.

Keeping in mind what happened in Nepal, Delhi should refrain from playing big brother. India is paying for its wrong moves in Nepal while batting for the India origin Madhesis during protests against the new Republican Constitution of Nepal, India over played its hand. It is important to keep this in mind, while dealing with Bhutan.

Bhutan is going through a transition and India needs to handle this tiny nation, which introduced the world to the concept of Gross National Happiness index, with sensitivity. A knee-jerk reaction can ruin a relation of great strategic value to India.