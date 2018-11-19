Argentina players hoping for Messi return

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala said that he and his Albiceleste teammates want Lionel Messi to return to the national team.

Messi has not represented his country since this year’s World Cup in Russia where the two-time world champions were eliminated by France in the last 16, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Barcelona forward has since declined to speak to the media about his Argentina future.

Albiceleste officials have repeatedly said that the 31-year-old will be given as long as he needs to keep away from international football.

“We want him to return,” Dybala told reporters on Sunday. “Everybody knows what Leo means to us, but (his decision) doesn’t depend on any of the players.”

Argentina will meet Mexico in a friendly in the western city of Mendoza on Tuesday. The sides also clashed on Friday, with Argentina winning 2-0 in the central Argentine city of Cordoba.