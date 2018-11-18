Zverev beats Federer, 1st German to reach ATP Finals title match since 1996

Alexander Zverev became the first German tennis player since 1996 to make it to the title match of the season-ending ATP Finals, after stunning Swiss star Roger Federer 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) in the semifinal.

Third-seeded Zverev on Saturday beat the six-time former champion in one hour and 35 minutes at the London’s O2 arena, preventing the veteran player from continuing his run toward a 100th career title, reports Efe.

“Federer, who is 16 years older than 21-year-old Zverev, had been pursuing the 100th title of his illustrious career this week and now drops to 10-5 in semi-finals at the season finale, which he first won in 2003 when the tournament was played in Houston,” ATP’s official website stated.

During the first set, both players did not give away any opportunity on serve until the 12th game, in which Zverev had a 6-5 lead and managed to break Federer’s last serve to win the set after 40 minutes.

The Swiss star bounced back in the second set, breaking the German’s serve in the third game

However, Zverev replied immediately and gained his break-point against Federer in the very next game.

Both players secured their serves until the tie-breaker, which Zverev won, ending Federer’s 2018 season with a 48-10 match record, including four titles in seven finals.