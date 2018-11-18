Djokovic routs Anderson to reach ATP Finals championship match

Serbian World No. 1 Novak Djokovic brushed aside Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2 here to reach the championship match of the ATP Finals, giving himself the chance to play for a record-tying sixth title at tennis’ elite season-ending event.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion played at a high level in all parts of the game in the semi-finals at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, breaking the big-serving South African four times and not facing a single break point in the 75-minute match, reports Efe.

Djokovic wasted no time taking control of the contest (which was a rematch of the 2018 Wimbledon final, also won by the Serb), earning a service break in the opening game and then another in the seventh.

The second set unfolded in similar fashion, with the Serbian star breaking his frustrated opponent’s serve in the first game and once again in the fifth game.

Anderson won just 32 percent of his second-serve points in his final round-robin match on Thursday against Swiss great Roger Federer and captured only 26 percent of those points against Djokovic.

The World No. 1, meanwhile, has been nearly impeccable on serve at this indoor hard-court tournament.

After winning a whopping 91 percent of his service points in his final round-robin match Friday against Croatia’s Marin Cilic, the Serbian won 82 percent of his points on serve against Anderson.