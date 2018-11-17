Veteran actor, adman Alyque Padamsee dead

Veteran actor, theatre personality and advertising guru Alyque Padamsee died here on Saturday morning, family sources said. He was 90.

He is survived by three former wives and four children besides other relatives.

Among other achievements, Padamsee is best remembered for his role of Mohammed Ali Jinnah in Richard Attenborough’s multi-Oscar award winner classic, “Gandhi” (1982).

A renowned personality in English theatre productions, he produced notable plays like “Evita”, “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Broken Images”.

He achieved global fame in the brand advertising with memorable campaigns like the Liril girl in a waterfall, Lalitaji in Surf, Hamara Bajaj, MRF Muscle Man and the Kamasutra Couple among others.

Alyque, born to wealthy Khoja Muslim couple Jafferbhai and Kulsumbai Padamsee of Gujarat, one of his brothers is the famous modern Indian art painter Akbar Padamsee.