Trump says he wrote answers to Mueller’s questions

US President Donald Trump has told reporters that he has completed written answers to questions from Special Counsel Robert Mueller probing into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections, but has not actually turned them in.

The president said in the Oval Office that he just finished the answers personally, instead of his legal team, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

“I’ve answered them very easily,” Trump said.

However, local analysts said the delay in submitting suggests that the president is still consulting with his lawyers.

Meanwhile, he accused that some questions were designed “by people who probably have bad intentions.”

No comments were available from the special counsel’s office and the Justice Department.

Earlier this week, Trump attacked Mueller’s team in a series of tweets, accusing them of “threatening” people to cooperate in the investigation.

“The inner workings of the Mueller investigation are a total mess. They have found no collusion and have gone absolutely nuts,” Trump tweeted early Thursday morning.

“They are screaming and shouting at people, horribly threatening them to come up with the answers they want,” the president continued, without details or evidence.

Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions and named Sessions’ chief of staff Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general on November 7.

Whitaker, known to be sceptical about Mueller’s investigation, is expected to oversight Mueller’s Russia probe, including approval of budget decisions and subpoenas.