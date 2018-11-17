Keylong in Himachal shivers at minus 6C

Cold wave in Keylong of tribal Lahaul and Spiti district intensified Saturday as the night temperature fell further, especially in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, after the recent snowfall, the meteorological department said.

Keylong, tourist destination Manali in Kullu district and Kalpa in tribal Kinnaur district continued to shiver under below-freezing point temperatures, Manmohan Singh, Shimla meteorological centre director, said.

The lowest temperature in Himachal Pradesh was recorded in Keylong at minus 6.0 degree Celsius between 5.30 pm Friday and 8.30 am Saturday, he added.

The minimum temperature in Kalpa was recorded at minus 1.0 degree Celsius; in Manali, the minimum temperature was minus 0.6 degree Celsius during the period.

Higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Shimla and Kullu districts received snowfall on Wednesday night.