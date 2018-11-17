Institutional delivery increases in Bengal: Mamata

Institutional delivery in West Bengal has shot up to 96 per cent in the past seven years, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion of the World Prematurity Day, she said that her government had been working hard for the welfare of the pregnant women in the state.

“Today is World Prematurity Day. Our state govt is working tirelessly for the welfare of pregnant women and new mothers. We have set up waiting huts for pregnant women in remote areas. In 7 years, institutional delivery in #Bangla has gone up from 65% to a remarkable 96%,” she tweeted.

World Prematurity Day is observed every year to raise awareness of preterm birth and concerns of their families.