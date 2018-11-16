Shuttler Srikanth crashes out of Hong Kong Open

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth lost his men’s singles quarter-final match to bow out out of the Hong Kong Open here on Friday.

The fourth seed Srikanth lost to eighth seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan 21-17, 21-13 in straight games.

Srikanth never looked in contention as the Guntur player was struggling right from the start in a match which finished in 44 minutes.

In both the games, his opponent was better in all departments of the game.

Later in the day, Sameer Verma, who was given a walkover on Thursday, will face local player Lee Cheuk Yiu.