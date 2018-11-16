India’s Forex reserves decline $121.2 mn

India’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves declined by $121.2 million during the week ended November 9, official data showed on Friday.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s weekly statistical supplement, the overall forex reserves decreased to $393.01 billion from $393.13 billion reported for the week ended November 2.

India’s forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs) and India’s position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, declined by $103.2 million to $368.03 billion during the week ended November 9.

Besides the US dollar, FCAs consist of 20-30 per cent of other major global currencies.

However, the RBI’s weekly data showed that the value of the country’s gold reserves remained stagnant at $20.88 billion.

The SDR value was lower by $6.4 million to $1.45 billion, while the country’s reserve position with the IMF decreased by $11.6 million to $2.62 billion.