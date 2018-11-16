Himachal sunny after snowfall, rain

A day after moderate snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, capital Shimla and nearby tourist spots saw a sunny Friday although the minimum temperature at most place was close to the freezing point.

The meteorological office said the maximum temperature would now rise as there would be no chance of precipitation till November 19.

This was the season’s first snowfall in Manali, Kufri and Narkanda resorts. The snowy landscape in Manali and Narkanda will stay this way for about three-four more days, the Met office said.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district, which saw snow, recorded a low of minus 1 degree Celsius, while it was minus 0.8 in Manali, 8.4 in Dharamsala and 5.8 in Dalhousie.

Shimla recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius, a rise from Thursday’s 3.3 degrees. Shimla saw rains.

According to the weather office, western disturbances, which result in more snowfall and rains, have withdrawn from the region.

Fog was likely to occur in the morning in Una district and parts of Bilaspur, Mandi and Kangra, it added.