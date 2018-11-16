Germany show signs of recovery, beat Russia 3-0

Germany showed signs of recovery after a horrible year and beat Russia 3-0 in a friendly match in Leipzig.

The German team on Thursday only needed to complete a good first half, after which came a second half to forget, reports Efe news.

In the first half, the match presented as a German monologue and the first attack worthy of mention was when 22-year-old Leroy Sane opened the scoring in the 8th minute, with a shot inside the area from a cross of Serge Gnabry.

The second goal came in the 24th minute when Niklas Sule scored with his right leg inside the area after a corner kick that Antonio Rudiger extended with his head.

The third came in the 39th minute thanks to Gnabry who received assistance from Havertz filtered between the Russian central defenders.

In the second half, Russia came out of their den, began to mark the goal of Germany and showed some improvement. Shortly after the teams returned from the break, Ionov had a good chance to close the gap.

Germany on the other hand had a downturn and a loss of pace in the second half, but Russia failed to profit from that.