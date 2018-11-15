Rajnath jibes at Afridi’s remark

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday made light of Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi’s comment on Kashmir, saying “what he said is right”.

“They (Pakistani government) are not able to manage Pakistan. How can they manage Kashmir? Kashmir was, is and will be a part of India,” Singh said during his two-day campaign in Chhattisgarh.

In a viral video posted on social media, Afridi, while addressing students at British parliament, said: “I say Pakistan doesn’t want Kashmir. Don’t give it to India either. Let Kashmir be independent. At least humanity will be alive. Let people not die… Pakistan doesn’t want Kashmir… It can’t even manage its four provinces… The big thing is humanity. People who are dying there (Kashmir). It is painful. Any death, be it from any community, is painful.”

In a tweet on Wednesday, Afridi said: “My comments are being misconstrued by Indian media! I’m passionate about my country and greatly value the struggles of Kashmiris. Humanity must prevail and they should get their rights.”