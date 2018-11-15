Rahul has Modiphobia: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday took a dig at his Congress counterpart, saying Rahul Gandhi was “afflicted with Modiphobia” and that is why he chants “Modi-Modi”.

Speaking here at a rally in the poll-bound state, Shah said while the Bharatiya Janata Party under Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the state made progress, the Congress had no development stories to tell, hence the Modi-chants.

The BJP leader told the crowd that he realised the problem with Gandhi’s “monotone on Modi” while listening to a number of the Congress President’s speeches one day as he waited at an airport.

“Rahul Gandhi has absolutely nothing to talk about,” he said, “He cannot speak about the corruption that his party unleashed while in power, nor can he talk of the development — as it was non-existent.”

“In fact throughout his speeches, I failed to understand whether he was campaigning for the BJP or the Congress,” Shah said.

Madhya Pradesh goes to poll on November 28. With the last day for the withdrawal of nominations over, campaigning by all parties is at a high pitch.