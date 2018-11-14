Supreme Court commences hearing on pleas in Rafale case

The Supreme Court Wednesday commenced its crucial hearing on pleas seeking court-monitored probe into procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph is likely to peruse the pricing details submitted by the government in a sealed cover.

The initial arguments are being commenced by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, who told the court that the Inter Government Agreement was “illegal” and sought an investigation in the matter.

Besides Sharma, another lawyer Vinnet Dhanda has also filed a plea in the matter.

Later, AAP MP Sanjay Singh had also filed a petition.

Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan also filed a joint petition.

Hearing is currently underway in the top court.