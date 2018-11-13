Stan Lee, Marvel’s main man has died – he was 95

Stan Lee, the man who created the X-Men, the Avengers and Black Panther has died.

Lee, born Stanley Lieber on Dec. 28, 1922, began his career in 1939 and joined the Marvel Comics in 1961, Xinhua reported.

He is considered as one of the most legendary names in the history of comic books and the leading creative force behind the rise of Marvel Comics. He co-created iconic fictional characters such as Spider-Man, X-Men, the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, and many more.

Those superheroes have been adapted into blockbuster films, most of which were made after Disney acquired Marvel in a 4-billion-dollar deal in 2009.

Disney on Monday tweeted in remembrance of the comic legend. In the tweet, Disney CEO Robert Iger said Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created.

“A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect,” said Iger.