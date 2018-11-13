12 killed on railway tracks in Mumbai on single day

Mumbai, As many as 12 people were killed and five others received injuries in separate accidents on railway tracks in the city and its neighbouring areas on Monday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Tuesday.

A railway official said the casualties were due to people being run over by moving train while crossing tracks, falling from overcrowded local trains, slipping in the gap between train and platform, and also committing suicide.

Three people each were killed on railway tracks in the neighbouring Thane district and its Kalyan town on Monday, while two persons died in Mumbai’s Wadala area, the GRP said in its report of deaths and injuries compiled daily.

Besides, one person each died on tracks in Kurla, Mumbai Central and Bandra areas of the megacity, and Dombivali town of Thane, it said, adding that all the deceased were men.

Although suburban railway is considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, it is increasingly becoming a ‘death trap’ for commuters as 3,014 people lost their lives in accidents on rail tracks in the city in 2017, the GRP had said in reply to an RTI query earlier this year.