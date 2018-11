The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on Monday submitted to the Supreme Court its report on a preliminary inquiry into allegations raised against CBI Director Alok Verma by his deputy and Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

Another report was also submitted before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Shyam Kishan Kaul on the decisions taken by the officiating CBI Director M. Nageswara Rao since he took Verma’s place.

The bench directed the next hearing on the matter for November 16.