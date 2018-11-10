Kejriwal in Dubai to convert black money into white: BJP

The BJP on Saturday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his “secret trip” to Dubai and alleged that he has gone there to convert the black money into white.

The BJP also accused Kejriwal of neglecting the people of the city at a time when the air quality is under ‘severe’ category.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) refuted the BJP charge and said the Chief Minister has gone to attend a family function of his batch mate.

“The people of Delhi are crying due to pollution — it has become difficult to breathe. But you are on tour of Dubai with family members. Is it right Chief Minister Kejriwal?” asked Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Manoj Tiwari in a Hindi tweet.

“A signature deal is going on to convert the black money into white in the name of party donations. The people of Delhi will not forgive you,” Tiwari alleged.

The BJP MP from North-East Delhi said Kejriwal spends the money of Delhi on political expansion in other states and visits foreign countries to convert “black money into white”.

“Recently Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain had also gone to Dubai for a week but nobody was informed about his tour. It shows some conspiracy is being hatched,” Tiwari alleged.

“Kejriwal is busy in exchanging the hawala money which was collected in the name of party funds,” he alleged.

Echoing Tiwari’s claims, BJP MLA and leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta said, “Kejriwal left for Dubai on November 8 by an Air India flight. AAP is trying to hide his trip.”

AAP leader raghav Chadha at a press conference said, “All such charges against Kejriwal are wrong. He has gone to Dubai to attend a family function of his IIT batch mate,” he said.