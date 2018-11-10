BJP has made Chhattisgarh nearly Maoist-free: Shah

President Amit Shah on Saturday said the Chhattisgarh government under Chief Minister Raman Singh has made the state nearly Maoist-free, developing it into a power hub of prospering cement, steel and aluminium industries, besides making rapid progress in education and health.

“Chhattisgarh is the best example of a welfare state,” Shah said at a press conference here while releasing the BJP election manifesto for the two-phased Assembly polls on November 12 and 20.

“Raman Singh has made a successful effort to change Chhattisgarh in the last 15 years. The biggest achievement of the Bharatiya Janata Party regime here is that it has tightened the noose on the Maoists.

“It has almost freed the state from the insurgents,” the party chief said.

The Chief Minister and several of his cabinet members were present along with Shah at the release of the “Sankalp Patra” which laid down the BJP’s roadmap for the next five years.

“Now, when Raman Singh returns to power, he will focus on making the state a digital-hub,” the BJP chief said.

“The BJP governments in states and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre are delivering development to the last person,” he said.

The BJP promised to give Rs two lakh interest-free loans to women to start their business; to distribute free books and uniforms to students till Class 12; formation of journalist welfare board and to build film city in the state among others if voted to power.

Hitting out at the Congress for being a Maoist-sympathiser, Shah said: “The party which sees Maoism as a medium for revolution can never do welfare for the state.

He said by providing cooking gas cylinders, electricity, education and health services to the poor and bringing happiness on the faces of farmers his party has brought about a “revolution”.

“Now, there is a harmonious combination. The Centre is led by Narendra Modi and the state by Raman Singh. Both will take the state further,” Shah said as campaigning reached its final day on Saturday.

When BJP came to power in Chhattisgarh “it was an underdeveloped state” but “now it has become a hub of power production, cement, steel, aluminium and providing best of education and health care”, Shah said.

Taking on the opposition Congress, Shah said that party which ruled India since Independence failed to deliver development in the states.

Chhattisgarh was curved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000. Campaigning for the first phase of Assembly polls would end at 5 p.m. for 18 constituencies in eight Maoist-affected districts.

Polling to the remaining 72 constituencies in the final phase, would be held on November 20. Counting of votes will take place on the December 11.