‘Thugs…’ journey has been special, memorable: Aamir Khan

Bollywood star Aamir Khan says whatever may be the fate of “Thugs Of Hindostan”, which released on Thursday, he is satisfied with the feeling that the team has given the film its best and that it has been a joyride to work on it.

Reaching out to the audience, he said: “We have made the film with a lot of love and effort, and we hope that you enjoy it.”

The message was a part of a lengthy post sent out via social media late on Wednesday, wherein Aamir personally expressed gratitude to all key team members — actors, producer, director and technicians — for “a wonderful journey”.

“A journey which has been so special and memorable for me. Each one of you has done such a mind blowing job, and I am so happy to be a part of this team,” Aamir wrote.

“We have no idea how successful it will be, but irrespective of the fate of the film, I want to thank you all for a very fulfilling two years. I think we can all be satisfied that we have given it our best,” the actor added.

“Thugs Of Hindostan”, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films, marks the first time that Aamir has worked with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Besides them, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh complete the primary cast of the period drama which is high on action.

For Chopra, Aamir said he is “one of the finest producers” he has worked with, while for the director, who is popularly called Victor. Victor, he said, “has always brought the best out of me as an actor”.

As for Big B, Aamir said he has always been an inspiration for him.

Of his “Dangal” co-star Fatima, Aamir said she is “one of the finest co-stars I have ever worked with”. “Fatty you are a star,” he added.

And Katrina is someone Aamir said he “absolutely love(s)”.

The actor-producer also thanked his wife Kiran Rao.

“You have always been a pillar of strength for me. Always looking out for me. Always there. Absorbing all my eccentricities, tolerating all my madness. Thank you.”