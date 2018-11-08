Shuttlers Sindhu, Srikanth in China Open quarters

Star Indian shuttlers P.V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth entered the quarter-finals, defeating their opponents in the China Open tournament here on Thursday.

It was a cake walk for World No. 2 Sindhu as she won her women’s singles tie against Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-12, 21-15 in straight games.

Srikanth beat Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto 10-21, 21-9, 21-9 in a match which lasted 45 minutes.

Sindhu had no problems in outplaying her opponent. Her swift court movements and smashes saw her overpowering Ongbamrungphan in just 37 minutes of play while Srikanth had to struggle to register a come-from-behind victory.

Third seed Sindhu will face eighth seed He Bingjiao of China while fifth seed Srikanth will face fourth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the next round.

In the men’s doubles category, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Wahyu Nayaka Arya Pangkaryanira and Ade Yusuf Santoso of Indonesia 16-21, 21-14, 21-15 in an hour-long match.

After losing the first game, the Indian pair bounced back in style and wrapped up the issue to advance.

The Indian pair will now face Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setaiwan of Indonesia in the next round