BJP releases 3rd list for MP, drops Babulal Gaur, Kailash Vijayvargiya

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released the third list of 32 candidates for Madhya Pradesh with the party deciding to drop 10 sitting MLAs including former Chief Minister Babulal Gaur and its national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

As per the list, the party has fielded the daughter-in-law of Babulal Gaur, Krishna Gaur from Govindpura Assembly constituency while Vijayvargiya has been replaced by Usha Thakur, the sitting MLA from Indore-3.

Babulal Gaur, a former Home Minister, was forced to resign on the grounds that his age was over 75. He was representing the Govindpura Assembly constituency since 1980 and had threatened the party that if he or his daughter-in-law was not given a ticket, both would contest the polls independently.

Vijayvargiya’s son Akash Vijayvargiya is set to begin his electoral politics from Indore-3, the constituency represented by Thakur.

Senior Vijayvargiya, a close confidant of BJP Chief Amit Shah, has been more focussed on national politics especially after the saffron party for the first time formed its government in Haryana. The party’s victory in Haryana was credited to Vijayvargiya.

The BJP has fielded Ajit Premchandra Borasi, son of former Ujjain MP Prem Chand Guddu from Ghatiya Assembly constituency by denying ticket to its sitting MLA Satish Malviya.

Besides Gaur, Vijayvargiya and Malviya, the BJP has also dropped its sitting MLAs Narendra Kushwaha from Bhind, Mukesh Singh Chaturvedi from Mehgaon, Ghanshyam Pironia from Bhander and Govind Singh Patel from Gadarwara among others.

With the third list, the BJP has as of now released the names of 225 candidates leaving five seats. The BJP had earlier issued its first list of 176 candidates, while in the second list it announced 17 names.

There are 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the saffron party has been in power for three consecutive terms.