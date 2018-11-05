Khachanov stuns Djokovic in Paris to win maiden Masters title

Russia’s Karen Khachanov upset world No. 2 Novak Djokovic 7-5, 6-4 to earn his maiden Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) World Tour Masters 1000 title and ending the Serbian star’s 22-match winning streak.

The 22-year-old Khachanov needed one hour and 37 minutes on Sunday evening to defeat Djokovic for the first time, preventing the Serbian from equalling the record Spaniard Rafael Nadal set — 33 Masters titles.

Although he was broken early and Djokovic took a 3-1 lead in the first set, Khachanov managed to break the Serbian’s serve and get back in the match, reports Efe news.

A break in the 11th game was all Khachanov needed to take the lead for good as he held his next serve to move a step closer to the title.

Khachanov’s momentum continued in the second set, and the Russian took a 3-1 lead and never looked back.

With the win, Khachanov will end the season ranked 11th in the world, his best finish to a season yet.

This was Djokovic’s first defeat since he fell to Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Rogers Cup round of 16 and just his 11th loss in a season that saw him regain top form after an elbow injury marred his past few seasons.