BJP’s 1st list for MP, Telangana, Mizoram out

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday issued its first list of 229 candidates for the single phase November 28 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.

The names for 177 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, 28 for Telangana and 24 for Mizoram Assembly polls were announced following a marathon meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee late on Thursday chaired by BJP chief Amit Shah and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would contest from his traditional Budhni Assembly constituency in Vidhisha district, the party said as it denied tickets to sitting MLA and Minister in the state government Maya Singh.

There are 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the saffron party has been in power for three consecutive terms while in Telangana (119) the ruling TRS is seeking a second term. In Mizoram (40) Congress is the ruling party.

Counting of votes would take place on December 11.